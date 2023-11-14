Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alset by 34.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.
Alset Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Alset stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,339. Alset has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.
About Alset
Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.