Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,398 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

