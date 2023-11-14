Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on BX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Stock Performance
NYSE:BX opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
