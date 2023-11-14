Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $603,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,328,000 after buying an additional 189,382 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

