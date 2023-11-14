Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after buying an additional 5,684,896 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,030,000 after buying an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,927,000 after buying an additional 533,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.