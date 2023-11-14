Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.