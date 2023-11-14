Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Altus Power Price Performance

Altus Power stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.40 million, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Altus Power by 554.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

