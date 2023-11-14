AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,520,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

NYSE:AMC opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 207,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

