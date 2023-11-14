Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after buying an additional 2,855,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Ameren Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 219,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,958. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

