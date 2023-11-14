American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.83

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 291784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

