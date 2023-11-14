American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 600,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVD

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 70,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,866. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.04. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,463,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.