Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $12.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

AMPL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 89,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.35. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,488.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Articles

