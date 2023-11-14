Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.2% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $66,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.30. 242,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,922. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.82.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.42.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

