Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of Analog Devices worth $522,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 341,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,966,000 after buying an additional 197,393 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.42.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $176.47. 453,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average of $180.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

