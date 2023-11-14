Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.24.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

