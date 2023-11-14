Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $24.11

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Wedbush increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.