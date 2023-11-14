Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $54.40

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

