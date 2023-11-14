Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $54.40

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.
DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE DAL opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delta Air Lines
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bargain alert: 3 large caps with RSIs that scream oversold
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Compound your way to wealth with these retail stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- Block proves it’s the triple threat fintech stock to own
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.