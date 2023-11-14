Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Target Price at $17.54

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after buying an additional 4,647,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.