Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $104.00

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in RPM International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

