Analyzing APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) and Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bird Construction shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for APi Group and Bird Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bird Construction 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

APi Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%. Bird Construction has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 32.15%. Given Bird Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bird Construction is more favorable than APi Group.

This table compares APi Group and Bird Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 2.18% 19.11% 5.27% Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APi Group and Bird Construction’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $6.56 billion 1.01 $73.00 million $0.36 78.26 Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 12.36

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bird Construction. Bird Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APi Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APi Group beats Bird Construction on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment also offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, and retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, fulfillment centers, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, transmission, utilities, high tech, entertainment, retail, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. The company also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, and other concrete services, as well as mine support and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric construction service; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, recreation facilities, public transportation facilities, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; and constructs and residential sector, include new construction and retrofit of data centers, office buildings, retail facilities, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, which include electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves clients in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, renewables, water and wastewater, nuclear, infrastructure, and residential sectors. Bird Construction Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.