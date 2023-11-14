Andra AP fonden Acquires 4,700 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,655,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

