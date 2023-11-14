Andra AP fonden Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 71,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,638,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 152,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

