Andra AP fonden Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.