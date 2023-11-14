Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.