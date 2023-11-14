Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,821.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,821.67 ($34.65).
Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.07) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,062.50 ($25.33) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,952 ($23.97) and a one year high of GBX 3,699 ($45.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,162.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,249.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
