AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

AU stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after buying an additional 226,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,453,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,530,000 after buying an additional 679,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,365,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,365,000 after acquiring an additional 741,948 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.