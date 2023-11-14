Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 88.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Annexon in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Annexon in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Annexon by 6,174.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

