ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $356.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.85. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 17.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

