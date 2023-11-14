Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.85. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 202,604 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

