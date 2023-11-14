ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from ANZ Group’s previous final dividend of $0.74.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
ANZ Group Company Profile
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ANZ Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.