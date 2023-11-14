Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $333.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.98 and a 200-day moving average of $326.88. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

