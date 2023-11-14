Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.