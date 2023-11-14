Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 292.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.

Several research firms recently commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

