AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Update

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 193,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ APPF opened at $198.28 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

