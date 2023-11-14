Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.80 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

