Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.86

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.86 and last traded at $164.86, with a volume of 3229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average is $145.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 22,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 73.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 69,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

