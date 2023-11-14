Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Materials worth $591,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

AMAT traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.14. 906,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,082. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.