Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

