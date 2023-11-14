Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Stories

