Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

APTV stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.45. 439,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

