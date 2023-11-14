Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 125.7% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.6 %

APTV opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

