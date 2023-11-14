Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aravive by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 26,987.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aravive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aravive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Aravive Stock Performance

Shares of ARAV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 325,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,953. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 569.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Aravive will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Aravive

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.