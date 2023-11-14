Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on November 30th

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.04. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 116.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 628,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

