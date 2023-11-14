Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $17.71

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $19.10. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 40,777 shares trading hands.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 122,953 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

