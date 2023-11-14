Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,470,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 24,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Insider Transactions at Ardelyx
In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock valued at $104,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ardelyx by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ardelyx Stock Performance
ARDX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,440. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.13.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
