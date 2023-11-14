Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,470,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 24,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock valued at $104,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ardelyx by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,440. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.