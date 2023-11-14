Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

ARDC stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $119,325.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

