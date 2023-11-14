Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Arko in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Arko alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARKO

Arko Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Arko stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Arko has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $881.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arko by 134.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arko by 248.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arko by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.