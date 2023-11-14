Arrow Financial Corp Buys 250 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

