Arrow Financial Corp Has $94,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,380,000,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

