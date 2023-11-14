Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 698,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $126.40.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

